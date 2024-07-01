Opposition to take on Centre in Parliament over NTA's credibility

New Delhi: At a time the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has intensified its protest on NEET issue, the Opposition’s first amendment to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha will be on the “loss of credibility” of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and conducting tests, including the medical entrance test.

RSP MP NK Premachandran’s amendment on NEET has been listed as the first one to be moved in Lok Sabha. His amendment “regrets” that there is no mention about the “loss of credibility” of the NTA and steps taken for investigating the matter and establishing an effective system for conducting tests, including the controversial NEET.

At least 13 amendments, including nine in Lok Sabha, on NTA, NEET and paper leaks have been submitted by Opposition MPs, which also include Saugata Roy, KC Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi, Benny Behenan, Anand Bhadauria, D Vaiko, Shafi Parambil, Elamaram Kareem, D Sivadasan, John Brittas, Jebi Mather and M Abdullah.

Altogether 323 amendments – 215 in Lok Sabha and 108 in Rajya Sabha – have been submitted by 50 MPs for tabling when the voting takes place. The MPs have filed amendments on a variety of subjects like price rise, unemployment, filling vacancies of SCs, STs and OBCs in central government, private sector quota, farmers issues and Manipur violence.