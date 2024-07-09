Ordered listing of PIL seeking probe into Hathras stampede, says Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear a PIL seeking a direction to appoint a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge, to enquire into the horrific Hathras stampede incident of July 2, 2024, resulting in the loss of 'more than 120 lives' during a religious congregation.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who filed the plea, mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud for early hearing into his petition.

"More than 120 people lost their lives in the incident," Tiwari said and sought urgent hearing into the case.

Although the CJI did not specify any date to hear the case, but he said that he had given his listing orders already.

"It will be listed for hearing soon," the CJI told Tiwari.

In his plea, the lawyer also sought a direction to the committee to suggest and frame guidelines and safety measures to avoid such incidents in public gatherings.

He also asked the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report into the stampede incident and initiate legal action against the persons, authorities and officials responsible for their negligent conduct.

"The Hathras incident depicted the drastic condition and fate of people due to the lapses, negligence and utter failure of administration purported by the government authorities," the plea said.

The primary question which arises from such a situation is who is prima facie liable for the negligence that led to a serious cases of deaths and grievous injuries, it contended.

Enumerating past incidents, the plea claimed that sadly, no lesson has been learnt.

"From 1954 Kumbh mela Stampede accident, leading to 500 casualties, and the recent incident of death of more than 100 people in the Stampede during Satsang event in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, it is clear and visible that nothing in the administration activity of our country has changed wherein such actions could have been avoided by showing reasonable duty of care," the plea claimed.