Organ transplants: 90% of deceased donors are from five states only

New Delhi: Even after three decades of having a law to facilitate organ donation, India registered just about 1,000 deceased donors for organ transplantation in 2023 and 90 per cent of them are from only five states including Karnataka, according to the latest organ donation data released here on Saturday.

Out of 1,099 deceased donors, as many as 902 were from five states – Telangana (252), Tamil Nadu (178), Karnataka (178), Maharashtra (148) and Gujarat (146).

Two other states, Delhi (66) and Andhra Pradesh (41), contributed another 107 such donors while 12 states including Uttar Pradesh (3), West Bengal (16), Madhya Pradesh (8), Rajasthan (7), Odisha (3) and Chhattisgarh (4) accounted for only 90 cadaver donations last year, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) said in its latest report.

“There is a need to promote organ donation from deceased persons and 'brain stem dead' people to meet the huge need for organ donation in the country. One organ donor can give new life to up to 8 people," Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health, said here at an event to celebrate the national organ donation day.

NOTTO records show a wide gap between patients who need transplants and the organs that are available in India.