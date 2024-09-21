Orry X Puma India collab? Sportswear brand's 76th birthday bash kicks of with public 'feud'

Athleisure and sportswear brand Puma is having a birthday blowout but it seems one social media celebrity is 'not invited' if Puma's media campaign is anything to go by. From public hoardings to social media posts, Puma's messaging offers its birthday venue as the one place you can escape the "Orry Overload".
Orry, whose full name is Orhan Awatramani, is an internet personality, fashion stylist, and traveller, who gained prominence as a guest contestant on the reality television show Bigg Boss 17.
Puma's tounge-in-cheek ads seem to be an Orry X Puma collab and the campaign will most likely have a follow-up clearing the mystery about the 'public snub'.
Puma's much-hyped birthday celebrations will see a parade of Bollywood's Who's Who and celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Mary Kom.
Puma will be celebrating its 76th birthday between Sept 19-24 with the brand offering customers an extra 25 per cent off for shopping Puma on those days.
Puma kicked off the the campaign via an Instagram video with brand ambassadors Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Mary Kom, and Kareena Kapoor Khan being given exclusive 'invites' to the party.
Orry posted a comment that read, “VIRAT???!! BEBO?!?!? MARY KOM ???!!! Only name needed now is ORRY. I will also come.”
Puma was quick to respond — “You are not invited”.
While Orry’s sarcastic comments on the 'snub' did raise some eyebrows, Puma also responded with lines like, "We didn’t send you an invite”.
This was when most commentators on the Instagram video caught on that the whole stunt was in most probability a viral marketing campaign.
