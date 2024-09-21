Orry X Puma India collab? Sportswear brand's 76th birthday bash kicks of with public 'feud'

Athleisure and sportswear brand Puma is having a birthday blowout but it seems one social media celebrity is 'not invited' if Puma's media campaign is anything to go by. From public hoardings to social media posts, Puma's messaging offers its birthday venue as the one place you can escape the "Orry Overload".

Orry, whose full name is Orhan Awatramani, is an internet personality, fashion stylist, and traveller, who gained prominence as a guest contestant on the reality television show Bigg Boss 17.

Puma's tounge-in-cheek ads seem to be an Orry X Puma collab and the campaign will most likely have a follow-up clearing the mystery about the 'public snub'.