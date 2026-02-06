Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Our conscience must be satisfied': Supreme Court to NBEMS on reducing cut off in NEET PG

A batch of pleas challenged the January 13 notice issued by the NBEMS reducing the qualifying cut-off percentiles for counselling of the third round of NEET-PG 2025-26 for various categories.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 16:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNEET

Follow us on :

Follow Us