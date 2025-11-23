Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Outgoing CJI Gavai defends collegium system, bats for creamy layer exclusion in SC quota

"I made it clear when I took office that I am not going to accept any post-retirement official assignment. For the next 9-10 days, it's a cooling-off period. After that, a new innings," he said.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 14:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 14:32 IST
India NewsB R Gavai

Follow us on :

Follow Us