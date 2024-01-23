Over 1 cr people saw Doordarshan's 4K coverage of Ram mandir consecration

Doordarshan's (DD) live footage of the Ram temple consecration ceremony covered by over 40 cameras had over one crore views across YouTube on Monday.
DD being the broadcaster with the access to the Ram temple provided its live footage - which was shot in 4K - to regional, national and international electronic and digital platforms for telecast.
The live telecast with running commentary and updates was provided to audiences in both India and abroad, It was also broadcast on social media including X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.
Special broadcast programmes were run by DD News and DD National on January 1 and 15 respectively, as a buildup to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the temple.
DD News was broadcasting a special bulletin every day from Ayodhya and DD National presented a special three-hour programe 'Swagat Hai Shri Ram' which included coverage on 'Making of Ram temple' and curated content regarding the event.
The doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya opened to the general public today, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol.
A large number of devotees, both locals and visitors from other states, gathered near the main gateway along the Ram Path leading to the temple complex late on Monday night, seeking an early entry to the premises the following morning.
An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Lakhs of people watched the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on television in their homes and neighbourhood temples, savouring the historic moment.
Modi today said that what the nation witnessed in Ayodhya, on January 22, would be etched in people's minds for years to come.
Modi, in his address to the invitees on Monday, which included seers, leading figures from different fields and those part of the decades-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement for building the temple, said, "Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived. Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple."
"January 22, 2024, is not merely a date in the calendar but heralds the advent of a new era," Modi said on Monday after he performed a series of rituals in the 'Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum)' with the consecration taking place during an 84-second 'Abhijeet muhurta' starting at 12.29 pm.