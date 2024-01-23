Over 1 cr people saw Doordarshan's 4K coverage of Ram mandir consecration

Doordarshan's (DD) live footage of the Ram temple consecration ceremony covered by over 40 cameras had over one crore views across YouTube on Monday.

DD being the broadcaster with the access to the Ram temple provided its live footage - which was shot in 4K - to regional, national and international electronic and digital platforms for telecast.

The live telecast with running commentary and updates was provided to audiences in both India and abroad, It was also broadcast on social media including X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Special broadcast programmes were run by DD News and DD National on January 1 and 15 respectively, as a buildup to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the temple.

DD News was broadcasting a special bulletin every day from Ayodhya and DD National presented a special three-hour programe 'Swagat Hai Shri Ram' which included coverage on 'Making of Ram temple' and curated content regarding the event.

The doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya opened to the general public today, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol.