Over 40% cab drivers, delivery persons face violence at work: Survey

New Delhi: Nearly 47 per cent cab drivers and 41.5 per cent delivery persons face some form of violence at work with a majority of the latter demanding the 10 minutes delivery policy be discontinued, a survey report has revealed.

Several companies offer discount and provide the order for free if the delivery is not made within 10 minutes of placing the order.

In an incident in October last year, a pizza delivery man in Pune, Maharashtra, was assaulted and threatened by firing in the air by an angry customer due to late arrival of the pizza at his doorstep.