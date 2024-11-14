Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Over 40 crore gold jewellery items hallmarked so far, confirms Centre

The Bureau of Indian Standards began fourth phase of mandatory hallmarking under the Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts Amendment Order.
jith Athrady
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 14:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 14:54 IST
India Newsjewellerygold jewellery

Follow us on :

Follow Us