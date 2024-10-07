Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Owaisi attacks RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for comments on Hindu unity

Addressing a public meeting at Nizamabad in Telangana Sunday night, he said neither Hindus or Muslims face any danger in the country.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 08:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 08:09 IST
India NewsRSSAIMIMAsaddudin OwaisiMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on :

Follow Us