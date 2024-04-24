Padma Awards 2024: Venkaiah Naidu, Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup & others honoured

President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Vibhushan on former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu during Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan on singer Usha Uthup in the field of Art during Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri on tennis player Rohan Bopanna in Sports field during the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
Actor Mithun Chakraborty being honoured with the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan on Padma Subhramanyam during the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan on former governor of Uttar Pradesh Ram Naik in the field of Public Affairs during the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan on film director Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo alias Rajdutt in the field of Art during the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan on cardiologist Tejas Madhusudan Patel in the field of Medicine during the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri on dancer Sadanam PV Balakrishnan in the field of Art during the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri on Maya Tandon in the field of Social Work during the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan on former union minster CP Thakur in the field of Medicine during the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri on hockey coach Harbinder Singh during the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri on actor Nirmal Rishi during the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri on craftsman Machihan Sasa during the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri on Para-Swimmer Satendra Singh Lohia during the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri on Gurvinder Singh during the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan onSitaram Jindal during the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
(Published 24 April 2024, 15:10 IST)