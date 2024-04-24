Padma Awards 2024: Venkaiah Naidu, Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup & others honoured

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, founder of Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak and other prominent people were conferred with Padma Awards by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. For 2024, the President had approved the conferment of 132 Padma awards, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). While almost half of the awardees were conferred the awards on April 22, the remaining are likely to get next week.