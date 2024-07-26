Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s Kargil Vijay Diwas speech

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at an event at Drass in Ladakh as “rhetorical statements” and said it cannot deflect international attention from India’s efforts to suppress the Kashmiri people.

India hailed the valour of its soldiers in the Kargil conflict 25 years ago with Prime Minister Modi issuing a stern message to Pakistan, saying it has been trying to stay relevant by using terrorism and proxy wars but all such terror attempts will be crushed with full force.

Modi was addressing a ceremony held at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras in Ladakh to mark the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas.