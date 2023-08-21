Home
india

Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99

Akshay Kumar expressed his grief on Twitter.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 14:24 IST

Actor Pankaj Tripathi lost his father Pandit Banaras Tiwari due to age related problems. He was 99. Man from the entertainment industry offered their condolences and support to Pankaj Tripathi.

The statement released by the on behalf of Pankaj Tripathi and his family reads: "It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj." (sic)

Tripathi's fans also expressed sadness on social media as news of actor's loss spread.

Akshay Kumar expressed his grief on Twitter.

The last rites will be performed in the presence of family in Tripathi's Belsand village in Gopalganj, Bihar.

(Published 21 August 2023, 14:24 IST)
Entertainment NewsAkshay KumarPankaj Tripathi

