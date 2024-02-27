Pankaj Udhas: A voice so calming, it soothed hearts amid the din

The year was 1986, and a song, 'Chitti aayi hai, vatan se chitti aayi hai', from the film Naam stirred the conscience of Indians, especially those who left their homeland for work and opportunities. It was selected as one of the 100 songs of the millennium by BBC Radio.

The voice of this timeless track, Pankaj Udhas, who had also made a cameo by singing that ghazal in the film, died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday after a prolonged illness at 72.