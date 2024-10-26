Parliament joint session on Nov 26 to celebrate 75th year of adoption of Constitution

<p>New Delhi: A joint session of the Parliament is set to take place on November 26 to mark the 75th year of adoption of the Indian Constitution. </p><p>The meeting of members of both the Houses is likely to be held at Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly had adopted the Constitution in the Central Hall and it came into force on January 26, 1950. </p>.Supreme Court says Parliament supremacy ticks in only at stage of ‘conflict'.<p>Officials said that the government plans to mark a year-long celebration of the achievement, and Union minister of culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been entrusted with the responsibility of chairing a group of ministers to see through the preparations. </p><p>Ministers from across various ministries will be part of the effort. </p><p>The Modi government had decided to celebrate November 26 as the Constitution Day in 2015 to mark the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.</p>