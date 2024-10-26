Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Parliament joint session on Nov 26 to celebrate 75th year of adoption of Constitution

The meeting of members of both the Houses is likely to be held at Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament.
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 16:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 16:37 IST
India NewsParliamentConstitution

Follow us on :

Follow Us