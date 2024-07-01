Parliament Live: High drama expected in both Houses as Opposition set to take on Centre over NTA issue

The Congress on Sunday said Parliament should pass a law to enable reservations to exceed the 50-per cent cap, a day after NDA constituent JD(U) demanded that the quota increase in Bihar be included in the 9th schedule of the Constitution.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said throughout the Lok Sabha poll campaign, the opposition party has been saying that all state laws related to reservation for the SCs, STs and all backward classes should be included in the 9th Schedule, as was the case for a Tamil Nadu law in 1994.
"It is a good thing that JD(U) has made the same demand in Patna yesterday. But its ally BJP, both in the state and at the Centre, is completely silent on this matter," Ramesh said.
The Leader of Opposition is the strongest democratic tool for every Indian, Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday and asserted that he will raise the voice of the people of India in Parliament.
In a post on Instagram, Gandhi who recently became the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, a post filled after a gap of 10 years, also shared a video message.
The Aam Aadmi Party has accused central investigative agencies of "misleading" the Supreme Court, and said opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc will protest against it on the Parliament premises on Monday.
Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that despite a trial court granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought the High Court's intervention and secured a stay on the bail.
Senior Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to lift the continuing restrictions on journalists' entry in Parliament, saying it is "adversely impacting the free and fair coverage" of House proceedings.
The Virudhunagar MP shot off a letter to Birla and shared it on 'X' saying "established journalists are being restricted in the name of curbs" and it is time to restore media access and give them their rightful place.
The Opposition’s first amendment to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha will be on the 'loss of credibility' of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and conducting tests, including the medical entrance test.
