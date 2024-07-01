Home
Parliament Live: High drama expected in both Houses as Opposition set to take on Centre over NTA issue

Hello dear readers! As the 1st session of the 18th Parliament continues, today a political storm is set to blow over both Houses over the NEET issue that has affected the lives of lakhs of students across the country. RSP MP NK Premachandran’s amendment on NEET has been listed as the first one to be moved in Lok Sabha. On June 28, after Cong President Kharge climbed into the well of the House in the RS, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar slammed the act as 'ignoble and unruly'. Stay tuned to find out how the drama unfolds in the Parliament today!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 02:58 IST

Follow Us :

02:5801 Jul 2024

Parliament should pass law on reservations to exceed 50-pc cap: Congress

The Congress on Sunday said Parliament should pass a law to enable reservations to exceed the 50-per cent cap, a day after NDA constituent JD(U) demanded that the quota increase in Bihar be included in the 9th schedule of the Constitution.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said throughout the Lok Sabha poll campaign, the opposition party has been saying that all state laws related to reservation for the SCs, STs and all backward classes should be included in the 9th Schedule, as was the case for a Tamil Nadu law in 1994.

"It is a good thing that JD(U) has made the same demand in Patna yesterday. But its ally BJP, both in the state and at the Centre, is completely silent on this matter," Ramesh said.

02:5801 Jul 2024

Leader of Opposition is strongest democratic tool for every Indian: Rahul Gandhi

The Leader of Opposition is the strongest democratic tool for every Indian, Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday and asserted that he will raise the voice of the people of India in Parliament.

In a post on Instagram, Gandhi who recently became the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, a post filled after a gap of 10 years, also shared a video message.

02:5801 Jul 2024

Agencies misleading Supreme Court, I.N.D.I.A. bloc to protest at Parliament against it: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused central investigative agencies of "misleading" the Supreme Court, and said opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc will protest against it on the Parliament premises on Monday.


Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that despite a trial court granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought the High Court's intervention and secured a stay on the bail.


02:5801 Jul 2024

Cong MP Tagore urges LS Speaker to lift Covid curbs on journalists covering Parliament

Senior Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to lift the continuing restrictions on journalists' entry in Parliament, saying it is "adversely impacting the free and fair coverage" of House proceedings.

The Virudhunagar MP shot off a letter to Birla and shared it on 'X' saying "established journalists are being restricted in the name of curbs" and it is time to restore media access and give them their rightful place.

02:5801 Jul 2024

Opposition to take on Centre in Parliament over NTA's credibility

The Opposition’s first amendment to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha will be on the 'loss of credibility' of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and conducting tests, including the medical entrance test.

