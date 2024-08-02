Home
LIVE
Parliament Live | Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to begin proceedings at 11 am

Hello reader! The Opposition on Thursday accused the government of posing a threat to children's intellectual integrity by bringing revision in textbooks, with Congress MP Mohammad Jawed asserting that the Mughals ruled for about 330 years and they cannot be removed from history by just deleting their names. Sparks flew between the treasury and opposition benches as the debate on the demands for grants for the Education Ministry took place in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has claimed that an Enforcement Directorate raid is being planned against him after his 'chakravyuh' speech in Parliament. Gandhi said he was 'waiting with open arms'. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on the Parliament proceedings.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 02:47 IST

Highlights
02:4702 Aug 2024

Oppn attacks govt over paper leaks, NCERT textbooks revision in LS

02:4702 Aug 2024

Maharashtra Cong protests against caste remarks against Rahul, seeks apology from BJP

02:4702 Aug 2024

ED 'insiders' tell me raid being planned, waiting with open arms: Rahul

08:1702 Aug 2024

Oppn attacks govt over paper leaks, NCERT textbooks revision in LS

The Opposition on Thursday accused the government of posing a threat to children's intellectual integrity by bringing revision in textbooks, with Congress MP Mohammad Jawed asserting that the Mughals ruled for about 330 years and they cannot be removed from history by just deleting their names.

Sparks flew between the treasury and opposition benches as the debate on the demands for grants for the Education Ministry took place in the Lok Sabha.

08:1702 Aug 2024

Maharashtra Cong protests against caste remarks against Rahul, seeks apology from BJP

The Congress in Maharashtra on Thursday held state-wide protests against the BJP over its Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur's controversial remarks making apparent reference about Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's caste in Parliament. Thakur's comments on Gandhi were an insult to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and OBC communities, said the opposition party. State Congress president Nana Patole sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over the comments.

08:1702 Aug 2024

ED 'insiders' tell me raid being planned, waiting with open arms: Rahul

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that an Enforcement Directorate raid is being planned against him after his 'chakravyuh' speech in Parliament.

Gandhi said he was "waiting with open arms".

“Apparently, 2 in 1 didn't like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders' tell me a raid is being planned,” Gandhi said in a post on X early Friday.

Published 02 August 2024, 02:47 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNirmala SitharamanNarendra ModiParliamentMallikarjun KhargeJ P NaddaOm BirlaJagdeep Dhankhar

