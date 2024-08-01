Parliament Live: Amit Shah to introduce bill to amend Disaster Management Act, 2005 today

Good morning readers! FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the agniveer scheme 'will help armed forces to have a much younger force by recruiting those in the age group of 17-26 years'. She also slammed the Congress government and said that their regime meant 'mehangai'. Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur's slight at Rahul Gandhi's caste has drawn the ire of several political parties with Congress also submitting a breach of privilege motion against PM Narendra Modi. As the battle between the Treasury and Opposition benches heats up, the session promises to bring sharp political repartees. Track the latest updates from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha only with DH!