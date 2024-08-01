Parliament Live: Amit Shah to introduce bill to amend Disaster Management Act, 2005 today
Good morning readers! FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the agniveer scheme 'will help armed forces to have a much younger force by recruiting those in the age group of 17-26 years'. She also slammed the Congress government and said that their regime meant 'mehangai'. Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur's slight at Rahul Gandhi's caste has drawn the ire of several political parties with Congress also submitting a breach of privilege motion against PM Narendra Modi. As the battle between the Treasury and Opposition benches heats up, the session promises to bring sharp political repartees. Track the latest updates from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha only with DH!
04:1001 Aug 2024
Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce bill to amend Disaster Management Act, 2005 in Parliament today
02:4501 Aug 2024
Manickam Tagore submits adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss water leakage in new Parliament, demanding a committee of MPs to inspect the building
02:4501 Aug 2024
Agniveer scheme will help keep armed forces battle-ready and young, said Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday
Tagore said, "Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion. Moving Adjournment motion on this issue in Lok Sabha."
Congress means 'mehangai', said Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha
In a scathing attack in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Congress means 'mehangai'.
