Parliament passes SHANTI Bill allowing private participation in nuclear sector

The Upper House passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill by a voice vote. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 14:03 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 14:03 IST
