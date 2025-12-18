<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliament">Parliament</a> on Thursday passed the nuclear energy bill, with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> giving its nod to the legislation that seeks to open the tightly-controlled civil nuclear sector for private participation.</p>.<p>The Upper House passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill by a voice vote. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.</p>.SHANTI | Lok Sabha passes bill to open up nuclear sector for private companies.<p>Minister of State, Department of Atomic Energy,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jitendra-singh"> Jitendra Singh</a> said nuclear is a reliable 24x7 power supply source, which is not so in the case of other renewable energy options.</p>.<p>He asserted that no compromise will be made with the safeguard mechanism in place.</p>.<p>Replying to a discussion on the bill, Singh allayed fears of radiation, saying so far there has been no report of any radiation-related hazards to the public.</p>