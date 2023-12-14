Parliament security my responsibility, says LS Speaker Om Birla amid Oppn's demand for statement by Shah

New Delhi: Amid demands from the Opposition for a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of Parliament security breach, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Thursday asserted that as custodian of the Parliament complex, it was his responsibility to ensure security.

The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments as Opposition members continued with their slogans denouncing the government, banging the Speaker's podium, and even standing next to the secretary general.

"Home Minister Must Answer," read a placard waved by an Opposition member. Others demanded action against BJP MP from Mysuru Prathap Simha who provided the visitor passes to the intruders.

"The entire Parliament Secretariat comes under the jurisdiction of Parliament, particularly under the Lok Sabha... This is our jurisdiction. As Lok Sabha Speaker, it is my responsibility to ensure everybody's security. I will sit down and discuss with you," the speaker said as members stormed the Well raising slogans against the government.

As Opposition members raised slogans against the government, Birla said "The government can never interfere in the functioning of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. We will also never allow it."