Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Parliament session fruitful for govt, unsuccessful and damaging for Opposition: Kiren Rijiju

Some members came prepared to disrupt instead of protests, Rijiju said, and added that for the first time the Opposition skipped the customary meeting with the Speaker.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 16:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 16:52 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsParliamentKiren RijijuMonsoon Session

Follow us on :

Follow Us