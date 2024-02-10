Parliament to take up discussion on Ayodhya Ram temple on Saturday

New Delhi: The government is bringing a motion on Ram Temple in both Houses of Parliament. The BJP will discuss the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in both Houses of Parliament on Saturday, which is the last day of the interim Budget session. The session, which was to end on Friday, was extended by a day.

In the Lok Sabha, the Motion will be held under Rule 193, and Satya Pal Singh will be moved by BJP MP Satya Pal Singh and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. Other BJP MPs who will take part in the discussion are Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Santosh Pande.