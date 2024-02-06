Parliament Live: Discussion on motion of thanks to resume in Rajya Sabha today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday tabled the second batch of supplementary demands for grants for the financial year 2023-24 in Lok Sabha.

This includes a gross additional spending of over Rs 2 lakh crore, which would be matched by savings of over Rs 1.21 lakh crore from different ministries and departments. Thus the net cash outgo stands at Rs 78,672.92 crore.



