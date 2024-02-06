Parliament Live: Discussion on motion of thanks to resume in Rajya Sabha today
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 02:50 IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India-China border situation.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to present the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in the State Assembly today
Amit Shah is to move the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha today
Further to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (IX of 1989), the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 (XX of 2000) and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 (XXI of 2000), be taken into consideration., ANI reported.
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to move Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 in RS
Discussion on motion of thanks to resume in Rajya Sabha today
Centre seeks Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 78,673 cr
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday tabled the second batch of supplementary demands for grants for the financial year 2023-24 in Lok Sabha.
This includes a gross additional spending of over Rs 2 lakh crore, which would be matched by savings of over Rs 1.21 lakh crore from different ministries and departments. Thus the net cash outgo stands at Rs 78,672.92 crore.
(Published 06 February 2024, 02:20 IST)