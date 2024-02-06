JOIN US
LIVE

LIVE
Parliament Live: Discussion on motion of thanks to resume in Rajya Sabha today

Track the latest developments from today's parliamentary proceedings with DH.
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 02:50 IST

02:5006 Feb 2024

Congress MP Manish Tewari given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India-China border situation.

02:3306 Feb 2024

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to present the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in the State Assembly today

02:2706 Feb 2024

Amit Shah is to move the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha today

Further to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (IX of 1989), the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 (XX of 2000) and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 (XXI of 2000), be taken into consideration., ANI reported. 

02:1206 Feb 2024

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to move Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 in RS

02:1206 Feb 2024

Discussion on motion of thanks to resume in Rajya Sabha today

02:1206 Feb 2024

Centre seeks Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 78,673 cr

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday tabled the second batch of supplementary demands for grants for the financial year 2023-24 in Lok Sabha.

This includes a gross additional spending of over Rs 2 lakh crore, which would be matched by savings of over Rs 1.21 lakh crore from different ministries and departments. Thus the net cash outgo stands at Rs 78,672.92 crore.  

Read more

(Published 06 February 2024, 02:20 IST)
