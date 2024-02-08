Parliament Live: Both Houses to resume proceedings at 11 am
Hello readers! In yesterday's Parliament session, while replying to his 'Motion of Thanks', PM Modi took a jibe at Congress, claiming 'policy paralysis' was its identity. He also said that Congress party's thoughts have become 'outdated'. Lok Sabha passed the interim budget as well as Finance Bill 2024. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha sessions have been extended by a day, till February 10. Track the latest developments from the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, with DH.
Highlights
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume proceedings at 11 am
FM to table 'white paper' on state of UPA-era economy in Parliament: Jayant Sinha
'In the white paper, we will clarify what was the position of economy (before 2014) ... and how we have tackled the economic problems,' Sinha elaborated, adding that Finance Minister Sitharaman would table it in both Houses of Parliament.
Confident of third term, PM outlines vision for 'Modi 3.0' in Rajya Sabha speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually provided a glimpse into the BJP’s poll manifesto for 2024 by spelling out a long list of tasks for Modi 3.0 including a promise of “zero electricity bill” and ease of life for the new middle class while continuing with existing welfare schemes benefiting the poor.
Pray Congress gets 40 seats: PM Modi mocks grand old party's poll prospects
Two days after he exuded confidence about the NDA winning at least 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted an “outdated” Congress in Rajya Sabha saying he prays that it manages to secure 40 seats.
