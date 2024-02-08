Parliament Live: Both Houses to resume proceedings at 11 am

Hello readers! In yesterday's Parliament session, while replying to his 'Motion of Thanks', PM Modi took a jibe at Congress, claiming 'policy paralysis' was its identity. He also said that Congress party's thoughts have become 'outdated'. Lok Sabha passed the interim budget as well as Finance Bill 2024. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha sessions have been extended by a day, till February 10. Track the latest developments from the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, with DH.