Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Passengers faced ‘mental harassment’, accountability will be fixed: Murlidhar Mohol on IndiGo crisis

IndiGo has cancelled more than 2,000 flights and delayed others, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at several airports around the country since Tuesday.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 08:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 08:54 IST
India NewsAviationIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us