Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi pays tributes at National War Memorial on Republic Day

Escorted by the chief of defence staff and the three Service chiefs, the prime minister led the nation in paying solemn tributes by laying a wreath at the memorial.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 06:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 06:34 IST
India NewsRepublic DayNational War MemorialNarendra ModiRajnath Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us