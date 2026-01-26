<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> paid tributes to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial here on Monday on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.</p>.<p>Escorted by the chief of defence staff and the three Service chiefs, the prime minister led the nation in paying solemn tributes by laying a wreath at the memorial.</p>.<p>Modi was received at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-war-memorial">National War Memorial</a> by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.</p>.77th Republic Day 2026 Updates | 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' echoes at Kartavya Path.<p>The officers in uniform gave a salute while other dignitaries observed a two-minute silence to honour the fallen soldiers.</p>.<p>The silence was broken by the buglers sounding the 'Rouse', signalling the end of the two minutes of remembrance. The Guard Commander then ordered the 'Salami Shastra', concluding the ceremony.</p>.<p>The PM also signed the Visitors' Book before departing for the saluting dais at the Kartavya Path.</p>.<p>The iconic memorial in the India Gate complex was inaugurated by Modi in 2019. It is dedicated to soldiers killed during the India-China War in 1962, the India-Pakistan wars of 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Sri Lanka and during the Kargil Conflict of 1999, and also those in the UN peacekeeping missions.</p>.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extends Republic Day greeting to India, praises Quad connect.<p>Spread over an area of approximately 40 acres, the National War Memorial comprises four concentric circles -- the 'Amar Chakra', 'Veerta Chakra', 'Tyag Chakra' and the 'Rakshak Chakra' with names of 25,942 soldiers inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.</p>.<p>It also includes a central 15.5m obelisk, an eternal flame and six bronze murals depicting famous battles fought by the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy in a covered gallery (Veerta Chakra).</p>