Patanjali case: Plea filed in SC seeking action against IMA chief for 'contemptuous' statements

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court to take judicial notice of alleged scandalous and contemptuous statements by Indian Medical Association President R V Asokan in a clear attempt to lower the dignity of the court in the ongoing proceedings against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna in misleading advertisements case.

In an application, Balkrishna through his counsel brought those press statements reportedly made by Asokan on record for taking a judicial notice and appropriate action against him.

In his statement, Asokan reportedly said, "It does not behove the Supreme Court to take a broadside against the medical profession of the country which after all sacrificed so many lives for the Covid war."

His remarks had come after a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked the IMA, petitioner in the case against Baba Ramdev, to explain "unethical activities of its members in prescribing overpriced medicines".

In a formal application, Balkrishna contended the allegations by Asokan are contemptuous in nature and cannot be condoned.