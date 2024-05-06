Patanjali case: Plea filed in SC seeking action against IMA chief for 'contemptuous' statements

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court to take judicial notice of alleged scandalous and contemptuous statements by Indian Medical Association President R V Asokan in a clear attempt to lower the dignity of the court in the ongoing proceedings against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna in misleading advertisements case.
In an application, Balkrishna through his counsel brought those press statements reportedly made by Asokan on record for taking a judicial notice and appropriate action against him.
In his statement, Asokan reportedly said, "It does not behove the Supreme Court to take a broadside against the medical profession of the country which after all sacrificed so many lives for the Covid war."
His remarks had come after a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked the IMA, petitioner in the case against Baba Ramdev, to explain "unethical activities of its members in prescribing overpriced medicines".
In a formal application, Balkrishna contended the allegations by Asokan are contemptuous in nature and cannot be condoned.
"These allegations have been given wide publicity, the same not only criticised this court, which is not fair criticism, but the idea is to somehow browbeat the court in not taking action/asking questions/raising queries about the petitioner’s association," the plea said.
"The statements are scandalous in nature and is a clear attempt to lower dignity of this court and majesty of law in the eyes of the public. Coming from a party to the litigation, that too the President of Indian Medical Association (the petitioner in the present proceedings), it is clear that it is calculated to achieve an ulterior purpose," it alleged.
The applicant's counsel had earlier on April 30 sought permission to file the application in the matter.
The apex court is likely to consider the matter on May 7.
Published 06 May 2024, 18:04 IST