Patanjali submits apology for misleading ad to SC after Baba Ramdev directed to appear before court

Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna on Thursday submitted an "unqualified apology" to the Supreme Court over the company's misleading advertisements, reported news agency ANI.

In an affidavit to the top court, Acharya Balkrishna said he will ensure that such advertisements are not issued in the future, adding the intention was only to exhort the citizens of this country to lead a healthier life by consuming products of the ayurvedic company, including products for lifestyle ailments through the use age-old literature and materials supplementing and backed by ayurvedic research, ANI further reported.

On Tuesday, the court had directed yoga guru Ramdev and his aide Acharya Balkrishna to appear before it after taking exception to the company's failure to respond to notice issued in the contempt proceedings relating to advertisements of the firm's products and their medicinal efficacy.

