'Pay HRA to CISF personnel, if no family accommodation provided,' SC tells Centre

“In fact, no rationale nexus with the object relating to grant of HRA, for discriminatory treatment was found by the court. Consequently, writ of mandamus was issued directing the employer to pay the HRA in lieu of family accommodation from the date the petitioner became entitled to claim such family accommodation," the bench said.

In its order on February 8, the bench noted, “The Rule 61 of the CISF Rules was accordingly read down to imply that such entitlement will be within the parameters of such rules. In other words, where the employer was unable to provide family accommodation within the township to the enrolled personnel, they will be entitled to HRA. If the dues are not paid within three months, they are to carry interest @8%."

The bench noted that this judgment of the high court in Jaspal Singh (2006) came to be challenged by the Union of India and the civil appeal was dismissed by the apex court on February 20, 2009.

The court, while dismissing the appeal, took note of the office memorandum of February 16, 2009, produced by the then additional solicitor general.