Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Peace cannot survive if majority remains silent spectators': Shashi Tharoor on attacks on Christian groups

Some right-wing activists had also reportedly created a ruckus and forcibly removed a Christmas tree and other Xmas decorations from a food street in Indore
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 10:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 10:42 IST
Bajrang DalChristiansShashi TharoorTrendingChristmas

Follow us on :

Follow Us