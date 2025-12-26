'Peace cannot survive if majority remains silent spectators': Shashi Tharoor on attacks on Christian groups

<p>Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed dismay over the incidents of attacks on Christian groups over celebrating Christmas saying the celebrations have been marked by 'unprecedented level of anxiety, driven by specific local incidents and a rising national trend of intolerance'. </p><p>Taking to X, Tharoor said in a long post how while the festive spirit remained alive in Kerala, a Christmas carol group in Pudussery, Palakkad was assaulted, allegedly by a supposed BJP worker. </p>.Four arrested for pre-Christmas vandalism in Assam school.<p>"The anxiety in Kerala was compounded by reports from other states, including the vandalism of a Santa Claus effigy in a Raipur (Chhattisgarh) mall, a blind Christian girl assaulted in Jabalpur and an attempt to disrupt prayers in a church in Uttar Pradesh," the Congress leader said. </p>.<p>There have been several incidents of atatcks or harassment of groups celebrating Christmas on Thursday across India. </p><p>Four people associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal were arrested for vandalising decorative items used for Christmas celebrations at a school and damaging festive articles in shops in Assam’s Nalbari district, police said. </p><p>Bajrang Dal leaders also staged a protest outside a police station in Bareilly, accusing organisers of a Christmas event of "objectionable" portrayal of Hindu temples and their customs.</p><p>Some right-wing activists had also reportedly created a ruckus and forcibly removed a Christmas tree and other Xmas decorations from a food street in Indore, police said on Friday.</p><p>"The core message of Christmas is the announcement of "peace on earth to people of goodwill. It is a festival that transcends boundaries, inviting everyone to share in joy, charity, and hope. Violence and intimidation have no place in a civilised society, and certainly not in the vibrant tapestry of India," Tharoor said.</p><p>Apart from Tharoor, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed concern over the reported attacks and disruptions in prayer gatherings of the Christian community in different parts of the country, saying such incidents were "worrying and condemnable".</p>