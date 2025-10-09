Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Pendency of matters before courts, tribunals major problem: CJI Gavai

Justice Gavai, however, praised ITAT for bringing down the pendency of cases from 85,000 to 24,000 in the last five years.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 06:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 06:27 IST
India NewsCJIB R Gavai

Follow us on :

Follow Us