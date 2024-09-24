Pending probe, sanction no ground for sealed cover procedure in departmental promotion committee for govt servants: Supreme Court

An FIR was lodged by the CBI on December 31, 2001 against the officer on allegations that as the Special Secretary (Finance), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, he had acted in conspiracy with other officers and committed criminal misconduct by abusing his position as a public servant. The CBDT (Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India) accorded sanction for his prosecution on June 2, 2006.

The court, however, found the move on the part of DPC to resort to the sealed cover procedure was unjustified and unsustainable on facts and in law.

As per the Office Memorandum of September 14, 1992, the court noted the sealed cover procedure can be resorted to in respect of three categories of government servants, who are under suspension, in respect of whom a charge sheet has been issued and the disciplinary proceedings are pending, and in respect of whom prosecution for criminal charge is pending.

In the case of the officer, the bench noted, the sanction to prosecute him was granted on June 2, 2006 and the charge sheet was filed by CBI, after completion of investigation on October 25, 2008.

However, the DPC to consider the promotion of Additional Commissioners of Income Tax was convened on February 22, 2007, in which the sealed cover procedure was adopted.

"It is thus clear that the charge sheet was filed well after the meeting of the DPC was convened. Hence, it could not be said that the prosecution for a criminal charge was pending against the respondent when the DPC was convened," the bench said.