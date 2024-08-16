Person with constitutional post trying to destroy country’s economy: Veep Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday appeared to find fault with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his demand on Adani issue following Hindenburg report, saying it is “extremely worrying” that a person holding a Constitutional post is asking the Supreme Court to “give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying” the country’s economy.

Dhankhar’s remarks came after Rahul on Sunday slammed the Modi government over the US short-seller's allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch and that the market regulator has been “gravely compromised” and demanded a JPC probe into the matter. The ruling BJP had accused Congress of trying to spread economic anarchy in the country.

Addressing the first batch of Joint Masters/LL.M degree in IP Law and Management at National Law University in Delhi, he said, “I got extremely worried when a person holding a constitutional position, just last week, declared in a well-publicised media – I would say campaign – beseeching Supreme Court to suo moto invoke jurisdiction to give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying our economy.”