Person with constitutional post trying to destroy country’s economy: Veep Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday appeared to find fault with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his demand on Adani issue following Hindenburg report, saying it is “extremely worrying” that a person holding a Constitutional post is asking the Supreme Court to “give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying” the country’s economy.
Dhankhar’s remarks came after Rahul on Sunday slammed the Modi government over the US short-seller's allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch and that the market regulator has been “gravely compromised” and demanded a JPC probe into the matter. The ruling BJP had accused Congress of trying to spread economic anarchy in the country.
Addressing the first batch of Joint Masters/LL.M degree in IP Law and Management at National Law University in Delhi, he said, “I got extremely worried when a person holding a constitutional position, just last week, declared in a well-publicised media – I would say campaign – beseeching Supreme Court to suo moto invoke jurisdiction to give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying our economy.”
He said, “the youth must equally rebuff and utilise forces that keep partisan or self-interest above that of our nation. We cannot allow it. It happens, and it is at the cost of our rise. You are law students; I will leave you with two thoughts. One, scratch your brains and find out: Jurisdiction of institutions is defined by the Indian Constitution. Be it legislature, be it executive, be it judiciary -- jurisdiction, of course, is decided.”
On August 11, Rahul had posted on 'X' after Hindenburg report suggested that Buch and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal, “the integrity of SEBI, the securities regulator entrusted with safeguarding the wealth of small retail investors, has been gravely compromised by the allegations against its Chairperson.”
He also asked why hasn’t SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet and “in light of the new and very serious allegations that have surfaced, will the Supreme Court look into this matter suo moto once again?”
Addressing the students, Dhankhar also said education is undoubtedly the most impactful mechanism for social upliftment and economic development. It brings equality and neutralises societal inequities, ensuring that the benefits of growth reach even the most marginalised. "These days, education defines where you will be," he added.
Published 16 August 2024, 12:21 IST