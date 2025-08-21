Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PIL can't be permitted to settle scores between competing officers: Supreme Court

The contempt petition was filed alleging disobedience of the orders of this court by the Chief Secretary of the State of Jharkhand.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 16:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 16:09 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPIL

Follow us on :

Follow Us