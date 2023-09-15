Plea in SC seeks FIR against Udhayanidhi, CBI probe into meeting titled 'Sanatan Dharma Eradication conference'

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by a Madras High Court advocate seeking a direction for CBI investigation into a meeting held on September 2 titled as 'Sanatana Dharma Eradication conference' and lodging of an FIR against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The plea filed by B Jagannath sought order of injunction against Udhayanidhi, son of TN Chief Minister M K Stalin, Peter Alphonse, A Raja, and Thol Thirumavalavan and their followers against making any further "hate speech" against Sanatana Dharma or Hinduism.

The matter was mentioned by a counsel for urgent hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. The bench declined urgent hearing on the petition on the ground that the plea “was not on the list for urgent mentioning”.