<p>Saharsa (Bihar): <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi-vadra">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra</a> on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>, saying that he blames all opposition leaders of insulting the country and Bihar, and should create an 'Apaman Mantralaya' (Ministry of Insults).</p>.<p>Addressing an election rally at Sonabarsa in Saharsa district, Vadra alleged that the PM speaks on "unnecessary issues but doesn't utter a word on corruption or misrule of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nda">NDA</a> government in Bihar".</p>.<p>"Before announcing doles for Bihar during elections, Modi and Amit Shah should first answer what the NDA did for the state in the last 20 years," she said.</p>.Double-engine government in Bihar run from Delhi, CM Nitish Kumar enjoys no respect, claims Priyanka Gandhi.<p>She alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not running the state government, and instead, it is being "remote-controlled" from New Delhi by the PM and other central leaders.</p>.<p>The NDA government in Bihar is threatening people's right to vote guaranteed by the Constitution, she alleged.</p>.<p>Bihar's youth are being forced to leave the state as unemployment is rampant, while PSUs, which created jobs, are being given to the BJP's corporate friends, she alleged.</p>