Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Jagadish Shettar supports farmers’ protest for sugarcane price

Farmers block Nippani-Mudhol highway; seek Rs 3,500 per tonne 
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 16:56 IST
Karanataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us