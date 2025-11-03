Jagadish Shettar supports farmers’ protest for sugarcane price

<p>Mudalagi (Belagavi dist): MP Jagadish Shettar extended his support on Monday to farmers staging a protest for the fifth consecutive day at Gurlapur Cross in Mudalagi taluk, demanding a minimum price of Rs 3,500 per tonne for sugarcane. Shettar assured the farmers that he would raise their concerns with the authorities concerned to secure justice.</p><p>Farmers from Belagavi, Vijayapura, and Bagalkot districts, under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha & Hasiru Sene and other organisations, have been blocking the busy Nippani-Mudhol State High way since October 29, demanding a fair price for sugarcane.</p><p><strong>‘Remain united’</strong></p><p>Speaking to reporters here, Shettar said that during his tenure as Sugar Minister and State Minister, he had made every effort to resolve sugarcane pricing issues before the start of the crushing season. “The law for deciding the state advisory price has been enacted, but the incumbent government has remained silent despite farmers protesting for six days. Farmers must remain united in their demand for a fair price. History has shown that united farmers can influence government decisions,” he said.</p><p>Shettar further added that he would personally engage with relevant authorities and the Central government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to address the farmers’ demand to amend the Fair and Remunerative Price based on the 10.5% recovery rate announced by the Centre.</p><p><strong>Sugar politics</strong></p><p>Raitha Sangha President Chonappa Pujari alleged that sugar factories in the district were controlled by influential politicians and leaders, including ministers, who were obstructing the farmers’ demands. Public Works Department and District In-Charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Jarkiholi, Dr Prabhakar Kore and others control sugar factories, he said. He called for the government to act and ensure the farmers’ demands are met.</p><p>Advocates, ex-servicemen, and seers visited the protest site to extend their support to the farmers. Similar protests were reported at Chikkodi, Gokak, Kagwad, Channamma Kittur, Bailhongal, and other parts of the district, where farmers also stopped vehicles carrying sugarcane as part of their agitation.</p>