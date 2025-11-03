<p>In October, OnePlus, Vivo, Nothing Inc., Oppo and others launched X300, Find X9 series, Phone (3a) Lite, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/realme-15-pro-game-of-thrones-edition-launched-in-india-3759431">Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition</a> and more.</p><p>Now, technology companies are planning to bring their new flagship phones to India later this month.</p>.<p>OnePlus is slated to bring the OnePlus 15 on November 13 in India.</p><p>It sports a 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM, a Type-C USB port and an infrared sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core CPU, 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, 50MP triple camera module on the back, a 32MP front camera and a big 7,300mAh battery with 120W fast charging.</p><p>The company is also expected to launch OnePlus 15R, a rebranded version of Ace 6 series (available in China).</p><p>It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1272p) AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and comes with in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM, a Type-C USB port and an infrared sensor.</p><p>Inside, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with Adreno 830 GPU, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, and a massive 7,800mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging speed.</p><p>It will house a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera with LED flash. It can record 4K at 60 frames per second.

It also features a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

It comes in two variants-- Find X9 and X9 Pro. Both feature similar design language and also same MediaTek 9500 octa-core processor, but differ in terms of display, battery and camera hardware.

The standard Find X9 sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K (2760 × 1256p) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 3600 nits peak brightness and supporting Dolby Vision.

Inside, it houses 3nm class MediaTek Dimensity 9500 octa-core with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 storage and a 7,025mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC charging.

It also boasts of quad-camera module-- main 50MP camera (with 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT808 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 50MP ultra-wide camera (with JN5 sensor), a 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT600 sensor 3x periscope telephoto lens, ƒ/2.6, OIS) and a 2MP (f/2.4, multi-spectral lens, Hasselblad portrait) with LED flash on the back.

On the front, it houses a 32MP camera (with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4) for selfies and video calling.

The ultra top-end Find X9 Pro flaunts a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2780×1264p) LTPO AMOLED display with 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, offering up to 3600 nits peak brightness, and support Dolby Vision.

Inside, it comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 octa-core with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 512GB UFS 4.1 storage and 7,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC charging.

It also boasts of quad-camera module-- 50MP camera (with 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT828 sensor, f/1.5 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP ultra-wide camera + 200MP (1/4-inch Samsung HP5 3x periscope telephoto camera with ƒ/2.1, OIS, telephoto macro, up to 120x digital zoom) and a 2MP (with multi-spectral lens, f/2.4, Hasselblad portrait) with LED flash.

On the front, it features a 50MP (with a 1/2.75-inch JN5 sensor, f/2.0) for selfies and video recording. Both the front and the back camera can record Dolby Vision 4K videos at 60 frames per second (fps).

The new iQOO 15 is confirmed to launch later this month on November 16.

It sports a 6.85-inch 2K+ (3168×1440p) curved Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED screen. It supports 144Hz variable refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, and offers up to 6000 nits peak brightness.

It also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Android 16-based OriginOS 6.0, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Pro RAM with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.1) storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W ultra-fast flash charging, and 40W wireless charging.

iQOO 15 also boasts of triple camera module-- main 50MP camera (with 1/ 1.49-inch Sony IMX921 sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide-angle camera (with f/2.0) and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera (with 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor, f/2.65, OIS) with LED flash on the back.

On the front, it also features a 32MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calling. Both the front and the back cameras can record 4K videos.

The new device sports a 6.77-inch full HD+(1080 x 2392p) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, support 3,000 nits peak brightness.

Inside, it houses a 4nm class 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro octa-core chipset with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, running on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5. It features 8GB LPDD4X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 2TB), as well as a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging.

It also boasts of triple camera module--main 50MP camera (with a 1/1.57-inch Samsung sensor, f/1.88 aperture, EIS: Electronic Image Stabilisation) with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera (with f/2.4, EIS, 10x digital zoom) with an LED flash. It can record 4K videos at up to 30 frames per second (fps).

On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.45) camera for selfies and video calling. It can record full HD 1080p video at 60 fps.

The device also comes with a toned-down version of Glyph UI. It has a lone LED flash at the base to notify users about a new message or a phone call. It comes in handy when the phone is in silent mode.

The new X300 comes in two variants-- a standard X300 and a top-end X300 Pro-- with big upgrades over the predecessors.

They come with the same design language and processor, but differ in terms of display size, photography hardware and battery capacity.

The regular X300 sports a 6.31-inch 1.5K (2640 x 1216p) LTPO AMOLED display, supports variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness.

The Vivo device is powered by MediaTek's 3nm class Dimensity 9500 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.1) storage and a 6,040mAh battery with 90W ultra-fast flash charging, 40W wireless charging, and supports reverse wireless charging.

It also boasts triple camera module with ZEISS Optics featuring-- main 200MP camera (with 1/4-inch Samsung HPB sensor, f/1.68 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera (with 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor, f/2.0) and 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT602 ZEISS APO periscope telephoto camera with f/2.57, OIS, 3x optical zoom, telephoto macro) with Zeiss T* coating, V3+ imaging chip and LED flash.

On the front, it houses a 50MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calling.

The ultra-premium X300 Pro sports a big 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800 x 1260p) LTPO AMOLED, supports 1-120Hz refresh rate, offers up to 4500 nits peak brightness, and comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Lava has announced to launch the new phone Agni 4 series in India later this month on November 20.

It is said to be a mid-range phone and come with 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and feature metal-like frame.

It is expected to run Android 16 OS with MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 chipset, dual-camera module, 8GB/12GB RAM, and a 7,000mAh capacity.