Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM begins I-Day speech by addressing people of India as his 'family members'

In his earlier speeches, PM had referred to the people of the country as "my beloved brothers and sisters".
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 03:44 IST

Follow Us

In a switch from addressing the people of India as "my fellow citizens", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation as his "family members" while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

Modi began his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 general election with, "My beloved 140 crore family members." Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as "parivaarjan (family members)".

In his earlier speeches, PM had referred to the people of the country as "my beloved brothers and sisters".

Addressing the nation on Independence Day for the 10th consecutive time as prime minister, Modi said global experts are saying that India will not stop now. "All rating agencies lauding country," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 August 2023, 10:11 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiIndependence Day

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT