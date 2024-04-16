PM Modi addresses a public rally in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya, Bihar.
BJP supporters holding masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend his public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen having a deep conversation with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.
HAM-S chief Jitan Ram Manjhi greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento at a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya, Bihar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Choubey during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.
(Published 16 April 2024, 14:24 IST)