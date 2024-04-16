JOIN US
Homeindia

PM Modi addresses a public rally in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Bihar amidst the ongoing election campaigning. Unsurprisingly, the PM’s speech at Purnea and Gaya was marked by sharp attacks on the RJD, which he accused of having ushered in a “jungle raj” while it was in power in Bihar. Here are some pictures from the campaign.
Last Updated 16 April 2024, 14:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya, Bihar.

Credit: PTI

BJP supporters holding masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend his public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen having a deep conversation with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.

Credit: PTI

HAM-S chief Jitan Ram Manjhi greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento at a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya, Bihar.

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Choubey during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.

Credit: PTI

(Published 16 April 2024, 14:24 IST)
