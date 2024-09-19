PM Modi, Amit Shah will be subject to treason for lying about India-China row: BJP's Subramanian Swamy

Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy has once again trained guns at Prime Minster Narendra Modi and said that Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be subjected to treason crime over India-China Ladakh border row.
Swamy said, "Let PM Modi and HM Shah know that when the truth comes out that China from April 2020 has grabbed 4046 sq kms of Undisputed Ladakh territory but the duo maintained 'koi aaya nahin' lie, they will be subject to treason crime."
Speaking on the issue, the BJP leader had earlier demanded breaking India's Ambassador-level relationship with China citing a news article which reported that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has entered at least 60 kilometers inside the Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh.
He had said, "Shall we declare Modi as betraying Bharat Mata’s honour? I demand breaking Ambassador level relationship with China."
Swamy who has time and again left no opportunity slam PM Modi, had earlier said that if the PM does not announce his retirement by his 75th birthday, he shall be removed from his position "by other methods".
In a post on X, he had said, "If Modi does not, as committed to RSS Pracharak’s sanskaar, announce his retiring to Marg Darshan Mandal after his 75 th year birthday on Sept 17 th, then he will lose his PM chair by other methods (sic)."
Published 19 September 2024, 05:10 IST