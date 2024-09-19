PM Modi, Amit Shah will be subject to treason for lying about India-China row: BJP's Subramanian Swamy

Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy has once again trained guns at Prime Minster Narendra Modi and said that Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be subjected to treason crime over India-China Ladakh border row.

Swamy said, "Let PM Modi and HM Shah know that when the truth comes out that China from April 2020 has grabbed 4046 sq kms of Undisputed Ladakh territory but the duo maintained 'koi aaya nahin' lie, they will be subject to treason crime."