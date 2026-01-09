<p>The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that it is closely following developments on the US' proposed bill on additional tariff for buying Russian oil.</p><p>The statement came on Friday and the MEA added that India's energy procurement is guided by market dynamics to ensure energy security of the people.</p><p>Reacting to the comments made by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that the long-awaited India-US trade deal did not happen because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call President Donald Trump, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said "characterisation of discussions in reported remarks is not accurate."</p>.Trump says he will meet with Venezuela's Machado next week.<p>Adding that both the countries were close to a trade deal on several occasions, Jaiswal said India remains interested in mutually beneficial trade deal with US. </p><p>"PM Modi and President Trump have spoken on phone on eight occasions in 2025," he said. </p><p>US President Donald Trump has backed a bipartisan bill targeting countries doing business with Russia with up to 500% tariffs on imported goods, as per Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. India has been the second-largest buyer of Russian crude after China.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>