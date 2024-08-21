PM Modi arrives in Warsaw, says Poland visit will add momentum to bilateral friendship

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the prime minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport. "This visit holds special significance as India & Poland are commemorating 70 years of diplomatic relations this year." Earlier today in his departure statement, Modi said his visit to Poland comes "as we mark 70 years of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe".

"Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership," he said.

Prime Minister Modi's discussions with the Polish leadership during his two-day visit will allow the two sides to exchange views at the top level on a variety of subjects and it will be a kind of real "useful exchange" of views, Indian Ambassador to Poland Nagma Mohamed Mallick told PTI Videos here.

From Warsaw, Modi will travel to Kyiv on the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

"From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine," he said.

"I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict," he said.