PM Modi congratulates new Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Wednesday congratulated Shigeru Ishiba on taking over as prime minister of Japan.</p>.<p>Modi said on X, "Heartiest congratulations PM @shigeruishiba. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership and promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond." </p>.<p>Ishiba replaced Fumio Kishida, who stepped down to pave the way for a fresh leader after scandals dogged his government. </p>