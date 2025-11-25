Menu
PM Modi cracks whip on Jal Jeevan Mission irregularities; 7 states to pay Rs 129.27 cr in penalties

The release of the funds for the extended run of the scheme has been linked to action taken against the irregularities committed in the implementation of the JJM.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 15:36 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 15:36 IST
India News

