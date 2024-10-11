PM Modi discusses way to strengthen ties with Laos counterpart
The two leaders noted that the ongoing restoration and conservation of Vat Phou, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, under Indian assistance by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) imparts a special dimension to bilateral ties, the statement said.
PM @narendramodi and PM Sonexay Siphandone of Lao PDR held productive discussions aimed at further strengthening 🇮🇳-🇱🇦 ties, including in key sectors of cooperation such as heritage conservation & restoration, development partnership,… pic.twitter.com/GxT0Rf5pu5