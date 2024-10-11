Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi discusses way to strengthen ties with Laos counterpart

The two leaders noted that the ongoing restoration and conservation of Vat Phou, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, under Indian assistance by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) imparts a special dimension to bilateral ties, the statement said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 08:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 08:57 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiLaosASEAN

Follow us on :

Follow Us