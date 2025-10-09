<p>Mumbai: The crucial issue of Khalistani extremism was flagged by Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> during his summit-level talks with British Premier Keir Starmer in Mumbai on Thursday. </p><p>“The Khalistani extremists….yes, the issue was flagged (by Modi) in July (when he visited United Kingdom and held meeting with Starmer at Chequers in Buckinghamshire)…it was discussed (in Mumbai) again (between the two Prime Ministers),” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters at the Jio World Centre after the Raj Bhavan talks in Mumbai.</p>.British Prime Minister Keir Starmer experiences many facets of Mumbai’s life and culture.<p>“This issue has been flagged again even in today's discussion…Prime Minister Modi emphasised that radicalism and violent extremism had no space in the democratic societies. It should not be allowed to abuse freedoms provided by the democratic societies. There is a need to move against them within the legal frameworks available to both sides,” Misri said.</p>