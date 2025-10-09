Menu
PM Modi flags Khalistani extremism in meeting with Keir Starmer

'This issue has been flagged again even in today's discussion…Prime Minister Modi emphasised that radicalism and violent extremism had no space in the democratic societies,' Misri said.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 17:18 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 17:18 IST
