The essence of nationhood

<p>India is strong when each citizen thoughtfully aligns conscience with the Constitution, which was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949 to ‘constitute’ the Republic two months later. The date is commemorated annually as Constitution Day.</p>.<p>The Preamble to the Constitution can be lived sincerely with Bible verses that reinforce its key words: We, the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a:</p>.<p><strong>Sovereign:</strong> And God made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined allotted periods and the boundaries of their dwelling place (Acts 17:26).</p>.L G Havanur: The visionary who championed equality.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Socialist:</strong> </span>I will be against those who oppress the hired worker in his wages, or oppress the widow and the orphan, or thrust aside the migrant, says the Lord (Malachi 3:5)</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Secular Democratic Republic:</strong></span> For as I passed along and observed the objects of your worship, I found also an altar with this inscription: ‘To the unknown god’ (Paul in Acts 17:23). At the core of both secularism and democracy is the idea that different viewpoints will always exist. We maintain unity by seeking dialogue rather than dominance, and by affectionately acknowledging that others may see things we may not.</p>.<p>And to secure for all its citizens justice, social, economic and political: You are hypocrites, you religious leaders! For you hold on to money and ceremony, and have neglected the more important matters of the law: justice and mercy (Matthew 23:23).</p>.<p>Liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship: Come now, let us reason together, says the Lord (Isaiah 1:18). That is, God Himself gives liberty to seek, and to speak sincerely from, a clear conscience.</p>.<p>Equality of status and of opportunity: There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in God’s scheme (Galatians 3:28). In other words, even a perception of level difference based on ethnicity, religion, occupation or gender is sinful.</p>.<p>And to promote among them all Fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation: Finally, all of you, have unity of mind, sympathy, brotherly love, a tender heart, and a humble mind (1 Peter 3:8).</p>.<p>This is the essence of nationhood!</p>