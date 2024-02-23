PM Modi gaining support from Muslims due to conviction of 'inclusive empowerment', says Naqvi

He went on to say that the Modi government has eliminated the 'pseudo-secular traders of communal votes' with inclusive development of all sections of the society with the commitment to 'empowerment without appeasement and development with dignity.' Naqvi claimed that most of the parts of the country, especially BJP-NDA ruled states, have been free from the 'horror of riots and terror of terrorism.'

The BJP is the guarantee of good governance, stability and inclusive development and security in the country.