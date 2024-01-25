JOIN US
PM Modi greets people on National Voters' Day

Since 2011, the National Voters’ Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission (EC).
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 05:24 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the National Voters' Day and urged those who have not yet registered themselves as voters to do so.

He said on X, "Greetings on National Voters Day, an occasion which celebrates our vibrant democracy and also a day to encourage people to register as voters, if they haven’t already."

Since 2011, the National Voters’ Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission (EC).

Its main purpose is to encourage voters to participate in the electoral process. The EC organises drives to facilitate the enrolment of voters, especially the new ones.

(Published 25 January 2024, 05:24 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiElection CommissionNational Voters' Day

